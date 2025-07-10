Left Menu

German Inflation Recovers to 2.0% in June

Germany's inflation rate decreased to 2.0% in June, as confirmed by the federal statistics office, offering a slight reprieve from the 2.1% seen in May. This adjustment aligns German consumer prices with other EU countries.

Germany's inflation rate saw a notable decrease to 2.0% in June, according to the federal statistics office. The latest figures confirm preliminary data, offering relief to consumers and policymakers alike.

The year-on-year comparison revealed a minor drop from May's 2.1% inflation rate, signaling a positive economic trend.

Harmonised consumer prices are now in line with other European Union countries, reflecting a stable economic trajectory for the nation.

