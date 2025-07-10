Tragic Discoveries in Shivpuri: A Family's Secret Unveiled
The bodies of a woman, Pinki, and her two children were discovered in a well in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The police suspect family discord led Pinki to jump in with her four-year-old daughter and eight-month-old son. Authorities have initiated a probe into this tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Tension looms over Jourhai village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district following the discovery of three bodies early Thursday morning. Police officials identified the deceased as Pinki and her two young children.
Station House Officer Ravi Shankar Kaushal reported that Pinki's husband, Ramniwas Baghel, was on a pilgrimage at the time of the incident, leaving questions about the underlying family discord unresolved.
The authorities swiftly retrieved the bodies upon being alerted, prompting the registration of a case. An intensive investigation is underway to determine the motivations behind this tragic act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Ravaged by Heavy Rain, Bodies Recovered Amid Rescue Efforts
Empowering Urban Local Bodies for Democratic Nation Building
Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate two-day conference of Urban Local Bodies chairpersons
Delhi HC raps civic bodies over poor state of public loos
Toll in Mandi cloudbursts rises to 10; 5 bodies recovered