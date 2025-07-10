Left Menu

Tragic Discoveries in Shivpuri: A Family's Secret Unveiled

The bodies of a woman, Pinki, and her two children were discovered in a well in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The police suspect family discord led Pinki to jump in with her four-year-old daughter and eight-month-old son. Authorities have initiated a probe into this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:31 IST
Tension looms over Jourhai village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district following the discovery of three bodies early Thursday morning. Police officials identified the deceased as Pinki and her two young children.

Station House Officer Ravi Shankar Kaushal reported that Pinki's husband, Ramniwas Baghel, was on a pilgrimage at the time of the incident, leaving questions about the underlying family discord unresolved.

The authorities swiftly retrieved the bodies upon being alerted, prompting the registration of a case. An intensive investigation is underway to determine the motivations behind this tragic act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

