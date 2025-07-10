Tragic Discoveries in Shivpuri: A Family's Secret Unveiled

Tension looms over Jourhai village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district following the discovery of three bodies early Thursday morning. Police officials identified the deceased as Pinki and her two young children.

Station House Officer Ravi Shankar Kaushal reported that Pinki's husband, Ramniwas Baghel, was on a pilgrimage at the time of the incident, leaving questions about the underlying family discord unresolved.

The authorities swiftly retrieved the bodies upon being alerted, prompting the registration of a case. An intensive investigation is underway to determine the motivations behind this tragic act.

(With inputs from agencies.)