PKK Disarmament: A Step Towards Lasting Peace

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) plans to disarm in Iraq, aiming to complete the process within months. Oversight involving Turkish intelligence will monitor this transition. The PKK's decision follows a longstanding conflict with Turkey, having previously sought an independent Kurdish state, resulting in over 40,000 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:36 IST
The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is preparing to hand over its weapons in Iraq as part of its decision to disband, a move that aims to conclude within a few months, according to a spokesperson for Turkey's ruling AK Party.

Omer Celik, speaking to broadcaster NTV, highlighted that a confirmation mechanism, involving officials from Turkish intelligence and armed forces, will supervise the disarmament process. The process is expected to complete within three to five months to prevent vulnerabilities to provocations.

This step marks a significant shift for the PKK, which has been engaged in armed conflict with Turkey for over four decades. The conflict, which began in 1984 with the PKK's bid for an independent Kurdish state, has claimed more than 40,000 lives and strained Turkey economically and socially.

