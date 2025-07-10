Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Sixth-Grader Murdered in Bengaluru

A 14-year-old girl was found murdered in her Bengaluru home. Her parents, daily wage laborers, discovered her after returning from work. Police suspect sexual assault due to the condition of the body, and a case has been registered under the POCSO Act. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:44 IST
Tragic Incident: Sixth-Grader Murdered in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a 14-year-old girl was found murdered in her home, police reported. The young victim, a sixth-grade student, had stayed behind from school on the fateful day in Tavarekere town.

While her parents, who are daily wage laborers from Koppal, were working at a construction site, unknown assailants broke into their home. The girl suffered multiple injuries from sharp weapons and was discovered lifeless by her parents upon their return in the evening.

A police case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with preliminary suspicions of sexual assault. However, police await confirmation pending the post-mortem report, according to Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara, R Srinivas Gowda. Investigations are actively underway.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025