Tragic Incident: Sixth-Grader Murdered in Bengaluru

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a 14-year-old girl was found murdered in her home, police reported. The young victim, a sixth-grade student, had stayed behind from school on the fateful day in Tavarekere town.

While her parents, who are daily wage laborers from Koppal, were working at a construction site, unknown assailants broke into their home. The girl suffered multiple injuries from sharp weapons and was discovered lifeless by her parents upon their return in the evening.

A police case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with preliminary suspicions of sexual assault. However, police await confirmation pending the post-mortem report, according to Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara, R Srinivas Gowda. Investigations are actively underway.