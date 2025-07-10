Tragic Incident: Sixth-Grader Murdered in Bengaluru
A 14-year-old girl was found murdered in her Bengaluru home. Her parents, daily wage laborers, discovered her after returning from work. Police suspect sexual assault due to the condition of the body, and a case has been registered under the POCSO Act. Investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a 14-year-old girl was found murdered in her home, police reported. The young victim, a sixth-grade student, had stayed behind from school on the fateful day in Tavarekere town.
While her parents, who are daily wage laborers from Koppal, were working at a construction site, unknown assailants broke into their home. The girl suffered multiple injuries from sharp weapons and was discovered lifeless by her parents upon their return in the evening.
A police case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with preliminary suspicions of sexual assault. However, police await confirmation pending the post-mortem report, according to Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara, R Srinivas Gowda. Investigations are actively underway.
ALSO READ
Spain's High Court Upholds Verdict Against Rubiales in Sexual Assault Case
Delhi: Girl attempts suicide by drinking acid after 'sexual assault', lover arrested
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship
Saying 'I Love You' not proof of sexual intent: Bombay High Court acquits man in POCSO case
Man Arrested for Prolonged Sexual Assault on Domestic Worker