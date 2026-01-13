Left Menu

Kerala Court Grants Police Custody of Expelled MLA in Sexual Assault Case

A Kerala court has granted three-day police custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for further investigation into a sexual assault case. The MLA, who was previously protected from arrest in prior cases, was arrested following a new complaint by a Kottayam native.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:57 IST
Kerala Court Grants Police Custody of Expelled MLA in Sexual Assault Case
case
  • Country:
  • India

A Kerala court has granted custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to the police for three days as part of ongoing investigations into a sexual assault case. This decision was made on Tuesday by a Judicial First Class Magisterial court in Thiruvalla.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the sexual assault allegations against him, secured the custody. Mamkootathil was arrested on Sunday in Palakkad, marking his involvement in a third sexual assault case, further intensifying the legal proceedings.

The Kerala High Court had previously protected him from arrest in two other cases. However, a third case surfaced when a complaint was lodged by a woman from Kottayam, now residing in Canada, who provided her statement via video conference, adding more complexity to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

 Global
2
Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

 Germany
3
Trailblazer from Tragedy: Ranjana's Journey to the BSF

Trailblazer from Tragedy: Ranjana's Journey to the BSF

 India
4
Markets Maneuver Through Global Tensions as Pivotal Economic Data Looms

Markets Maneuver Through Global Tensions as Pivotal Economic Data Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026