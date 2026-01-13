Kerala Court Grants Police Custody of Expelled MLA in Sexual Assault Case

A Kerala court has granted custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to the police for three days as part of ongoing investigations into a sexual assault case. This decision was made on Tuesday by a Judicial First Class Magisterial court in Thiruvalla.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the sexual assault allegations against him, secured the custody. Mamkootathil was arrested on Sunday in Palakkad, marking his involvement in a third sexual assault case, further intensifying the legal proceedings.

The Kerala High Court had previously protected him from arrest in two other cases. However, a third case surfaced when a complaint was lodged by a woman from Kottayam, now residing in Canada, who provided her statement via video conference, adding more complexity to the case.

