Urgent Plea to Save Indian Nurse on Yemen's Death Row

Indian MP P Sandosh Kumar has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene diplomatically to halt the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen. Priya faces the death penalty for murder amid claims of years of abuse. Kumar emphasizes the need for the Indian government's intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:59 IST
In a heartfelt appeal, Communist Party of India Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging immediate diplomatic intervention to stop the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen. Kumar highlighted the urgency, citing reports that the execution might occur soon.

Kumar pointed out that Nimisha Priya's situation has alarmed the public, raising significant concerns over legal safeguards and humanitarian issues. Priya traveled to Yemen for work, only to encounter severe hardships, reportedly facing abuse and coercion from her business partner.

Kumar stressed the responsibility of the Indian government to act, noting the possibility of negotiating through Yemen's legal provision of diyat or blood money. The call for action underscores the importance of saving Priya's life and upholding India's responsibility to its citizens abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

