Justice March: A Protest Against Injustice at Kolkata Law College

Congress members protested against the alleged gang rape of a student from a Kolkata law college by marching to the city police headquarters. The protesters, led by State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, accused the police and CBI of mishandling the investigation, claiming prior complaints were ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a fervent display of activism, Congress members marched to the Kolkata police headquarters on Thursday, protesting against the alleged gang rape of a law student. The protest aimed to seek justice for the survivor, with members brandishing placards and fervently voicing their demands.

The demonstrators, led by State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, encountered police resistance at Bowbazar, where they subsequently staged a road blockade. Sarkar accused both the Kolkata Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation of neglecting critical attention to sensitive cases such as the law college gang rape.

Further, Sarkar claimed that colleges across the state have transformed into hubs of illicit activities, suggesting that proactive police action on previous complaints could have prevented the incident. The protest spotlighted alleged systemic failures and demanded accountability from law enforcement agencies.

