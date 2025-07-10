Justice March: A Protest Against Injustice at Kolkata Law College

In a fervent display of activism, Congress members marched to the Kolkata police headquarters on Thursday, protesting against the alleged gang rape of a law student. The protest aimed to seek justice for the survivor, with members brandishing placards and fervently voicing their demands.

The demonstrators, led by State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, encountered police resistance at Bowbazar, where they subsequently staged a road blockade. Sarkar accused both the Kolkata Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation of neglecting critical attention to sensitive cases such as the law college gang rape.

Further, Sarkar claimed that colleges across the state have transformed into hubs of illicit activities, suggesting that proactive police action on previous complaints could have prevented the incident. The protest spotlighted alleged systemic failures and demanded accountability from law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)