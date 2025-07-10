Channel Crossings Trigger Coordinated Response
The UK coastguard coordinated a response to multiple small boat incidents in the English Channel. Border Force vessels were deployed, coinciding with a state visit by British PM Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders plan to unveil stricter migration controls.
Britain's coastguard has confirmed that it managed multiple small boat incidents in the English Channel earlier today.
A statement from HM Coastguard detailed their intervention, including dispatching Border Force vessels to handle the situation.
The coordinated effort comes as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron hold discussions on enhanced migration controls during a state visit.
With inputs from agencies.
