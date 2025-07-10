Central Government Allocates Rs 1,066.80 Crore for Disaster Relief in Six States

The Indian government has sanctioned Rs 1,066.80 crore to aid states affected by floods and landslides, Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday. Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand will receive funds as part of the State Disaster Response Fund.

Amit Shah emphasized the government's dedication to supporting states during disasters, providing not just financial aid but also logistical support. Measures include deploying the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the military.

This initiative is part of a broader effort, where over Rs 8,000 crore has been distributed from SDRF and NDRF to various states this year. The government has shown its robust response by deploying 104 NDRF teams across 21 states/UTs for ongoing rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)