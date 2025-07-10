Left Menu

Central Government Allocates Rs 1,066.80 Crore for Disaster Relief in Six States

The Indian government has approved Rs 1,066.80 crore for flood and landslide relief in six states: Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. This aid, part of the State Disaster Response Fund, underscores the Modi administration's commitment to providing comprehensive assistance, including NDRF deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:19 IST
Central Government Allocates Rs 1,066.80 Crore for Disaster Relief in Six States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has sanctioned Rs 1,066.80 crore to aid states affected by floods and landslides, Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday. Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala, and Uttarakhand will receive funds as part of the State Disaster Response Fund.

Amit Shah emphasized the government's dedication to supporting states during disasters, providing not just financial aid but also logistical support. Measures include deploying the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the military.

This initiative is part of a broader effort, where over Rs 8,000 crore has been distributed from SDRF and NDRF to various states this year. The government has shown its robust response by deploying 104 NDRF teams across 21 states/UTs for ongoing rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025