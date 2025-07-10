Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Conversion Racket: Unraveling a 15-Year Operation

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad is investigating Jalaluddin and his aide Nasreen for their alleged involvement in a religious conversion racket. The probe will trace illegal funding and assess benami properties. Arrests have been made, and properties linked to the gang could face demolition, officials report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Conversion Racket: Unraveling a 15-Year Operation
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained Jalaluddin and his associate Nasreen to unveil the intricacies of their purported religious conversion operation. This investigation aims to trace unlawful funding, recognize benami properties, and scrutinize the legitimization of illicitly obtained assets, officials stated on Thursday.

Additional Director General of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, informed that the money trail and the gang's operational spread across different regions would be rigorously examined. The authorities will also invoke the Gangsters Act to potentially demolish relevant properties.

Four arrests have been made in connection to the case. Besides Jalaluddin and Nasreen, Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Jalaluddin's son Mehboob were arrested in April. The case involves charges of waging war against the state, promoting enmity, and violating the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, with investigations still underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025