Uttar Pradesh's Conversion Racket: Unraveling a 15-Year Operation

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained Jalaluddin and his associate Nasreen to unveil the intricacies of their purported religious conversion operation. This investigation aims to trace unlawful funding, recognize benami properties, and scrutinize the legitimization of illicitly obtained assets, officials stated on Thursday.

Additional Director General of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, informed that the money trail and the gang's operational spread across different regions would be rigorously examined. The authorities will also invoke the Gangsters Act to potentially demolish relevant properties.

Four arrests have been made in connection to the case. Besides Jalaluddin and Nasreen, Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Jalaluddin's son Mehboob were arrested in April. The case involves charges of waging war against the state, promoting enmity, and violating the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, with investigations still underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)