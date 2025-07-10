Hong Kong Arrests Spark Concerns Over National Security Clampdown
Hong Kong police arrested four individuals associated with a Taiwan-based group under a national security law, accusing them of conspiracy to commit subversion. The group's activities, including promoting independence, have been criticized for suppressing freedom. The law, imposed by Beijing, aims to curb unrest but draws international concern.
On Thursday, Hong Kong police disclosed the arrest of four individuals linked to a Taiwan-based group, invoking a national security law imposed by Beijing, with accusations of conspiracy to commit subversion.
Steve Li, Chief Superintendent, stated that the arrests, involving individuals aged 15 to 47, could result in life imprisonment. The group's activities, allegedly advocating Hong Kong and Tibet independence, have raised international alarm over potential suppression of freedoms.
While the Hong Kong authorities justify the crackdown as necessary for stability, critics argue it stifles civil liberties. The controversial law has drawn scrutiny since its imposition in response to the 2019 protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
