Red Sea Turmoil: Houthis Escalate Attacks on Global Shipping
The Iran-backed Houthis have intensified disruptions in the Red Sea by sinking two cargo ships, marking a significant escalation in their campaign against global shipping due to the Gaza conflict. Since November 2023, the group has attacked over 100 vessels, resulting in multiple casualties and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The Red Sea has witnessed renewed turmoil as Yemen's Houthi rebels sank two cargo ships this week, marking the first significant escalation in seven months. The Iran-backed group's ongoing efforts to disrupt global shipping stem from their protest over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the plight of Palestinians.
Since November 2023, the Houthis have reportedly targeted more than 100 merchant vessels in the Red Sea, leading to the sinking of four ships and the tragic death of at least eight sailors. Among the latest casualties is the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned Eternity C, which was sunk after sustaining severe damage from drones and missiles.
In another notable incident, the Magic Seas, also a Liberian-flagged vessel, was attacked with various weapons, including explosive boats, before being evacuated. The Houthis have used these attacks to highlight their geopolitical grievances, significantly increasing tensions in the strategically vital maritime zone.
(With inputs from agencies.)