Red Sea Turmoil: Houthis Escalate Attacks on Global Shipping

The Red Sea has witnessed renewed turmoil as Yemen's Houthi rebels sank two cargo ships this week, marking the first significant escalation in seven months. The Iran-backed group's ongoing efforts to disrupt global shipping stem from their protest over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the plight of Palestinians.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have reportedly targeted more than 100 merchant vessels in the Red Sea, leading to the sinking of four ships and the tragic death of at least eight sailors. Among the latest casualties is the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned Eternity C, which was sunk after sustaining severe damage from drones and missiles.

In another notable incident, the Magic Seas, also a Liberian-flagged vessel, was attacked with various weapons, including explosive boats, before being evacuated. The Houthis have used these attacks to highlight their geopolitical grievances, significantly increasing tensions in the strategically vital maritime zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)