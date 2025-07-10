Tragedy Strikes: Two Lives Lost in Amethi Highway Accident

In a tragic road incident on Thursday, two men were fatally struck by a speeding car while riding their motorcycle on the Ayodhya-Raebareli Highway in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The collision occurred near Alaipur village, claiming both lives instantly, according to local police reports.

The victims, identified as Akashdeep Raidas, 23, and Sarvesh Kanojia, 25, hailed from Astha Dampur village in Fatehpur. Station House Officer of Mohanganj, Rakesh Kumar, confirmed the immediate demise of both individuals and stated that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

The authorities have seized the car involved in the accident, and investigations are actively underway to determine the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)