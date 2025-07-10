Supreme Court Clarifies Stand on 'Udaipur Files' Film Release
The Supreme Court clarified its lack of a written order on refusing urgent plea listing against the film 'Udaipur Files'. The court only observed, 'Let the film be released', creating confusion. This decision may prejudice the trial of accused Mohammed Javed, who challenged the film's communal portrayal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court, on Thursday, clarified it had not issued any written order while refusing to prioritize the plea against the screening of 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal tailor murder'.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing accused Mohammed Javed, sought clarification after a bench's remark, 'Let the film be released', led to confusion.
Justice Bagchi expressed that the film should not be shown, while Justice Dhulia noted the court's observation was merely verbal, not warranting urgent listing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement