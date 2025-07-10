Supreme Court Clarifies Stand on 'Udaipur Files' Film Release

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, clarified it had not issued any written order while refusing to prioritize the plea against the screening of 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal tailor murder'.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing accused Mohammed Javed, sought clarification after a bench's remark, 'Let the film be released', led to confusion.

Justice Bagchi expressed that the film should not be shown, while Justice Dhulia noted the court's observation was merely verbal, not warranting urgent listing.

(With inputs from agencies.)