Fake Hotel Booking Racket Busted, Key Accused Arrested

Delhi Police have apprehended a 25-year-old man in Haryana's Nuh district for orchestrating a hotel booking scam that defrauded unsuspecting victims. The accused, Sharukh Khan, allegedly created fraudulent websites mimicking those of reputable luxury hotel chains. The arrest followed a complaint regarding fraudulent room booking transactions.

The deceptive operation involved victims being lured into making full advance payments for hotel reservations through lookalike portals. A complainant reported encountering a bogus website and was promised immediate booking upon transferring Rs 33,000 via UPI. Further investigation revealed that payments were diverted to a private bank account registered with fake credentials.

The police successfully traced and seized mobile phones used in the scam. During the interrogation, Khan admitted to collaborating with an associate, Naseem, to develop the fraudulent sites. Authorities are currently pursuing Naseem to shut down the scam entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)