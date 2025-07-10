Left Menu

Fake Hotel Booking Racket Busted, Key Accused Arrested

Delhi Police arrested a man in Haryana's Nuh for running a fake hotel booking site. Sharukh Khan, 25, duped people by mimicking luxury hotel websites, extracting payments for non-existent bookings. The scam was uncovered through a complaint and subsequent raids in Haryana's Mewat region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:33 IST
Fake Hotel Booking Racket Busted, Key Accused Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended a 25-year-old man in Haryana's Nuh district for orchestrating a hotel booking scam that defrauded unsuspecting victims. The accused, Sharukh Khan, allegedly created fraudulent websites mimicking those of reputable luxury hotel chains. The arrest followed a complaint regarding fraudulent room booking transactions.

The deceptive operation involved victims being lured into making full advance payments for hotel reservations through lookalike portals. A complainant reported encountering a bogus website and was promised immediate booking upon transferring Rs 33,000 via UPI. Further investigation revealed that payments were diverted to a private bank account registered with fake credentials.

The police successfully traced and seized mobile phones used in the scam. During the interrogation, Khan admitted to collaborating with an associate, Naseem, to develop the fraudulent sites. Authorities are currently pursuing Naseem to shut down the scam entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025