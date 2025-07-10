Actor Gaurav Bakshi Challenges Alleged Frivolous FIR
Actor Gaurav Bakshi has been booked by the Goa crime branch for allegedly accusing the Chief Minister of reducing the state's forest cover. Bakshi, who called the FIR false and frivolous, faces charges under multiple sections for circulating the video. He is pursuing anticipatory bail.
Actor Gaurav Bakshi has been booked by the Goa crime branch for allegedly producing a video accusing Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of contributing to a decrease in the state's forest cover, according to officials.
The complaint, filed by Deputy Conservator of Forest Aditya Madanpatra, led to a case being registered on July 2 for circulating false information and promoting enmity under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Bakshi labeled the FIR as 'false' and 'frivolous', stating he was on holiday when he learned about it. Despite past allegations, courts have previously come to his aid. Bakshi has now sought anticipatory bail as he faces investigation, while claiming he was not informed that he was an accused during initial notifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
