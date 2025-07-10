Supreme Court Advocates for Inclusive Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar
The Supreme Court has urged the Election Commission to include Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards as valid documents in the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls. The court emphasized the right to vote in a democracy and recognized the exercise as constitutionally valid, despite some concerns about its timing.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has called on the Election Commission to consider Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards as valid documents during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls. This move comes as the state gears up for polls later this year.
The bench, led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, emphasized the constitutional mandate of SIR, while acknowledging senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi's submissions on behalf of the Election Commission. Despite objections, the court upheld the need for inclusive documentation in ensuring democratic rights.
Senior advocates argued the process as exclusionary, especially for the economically disadvantaged. However, the Supreme Court noted the SIR's constitutional validity, albeit questioning its timing. The Election Commission assured that no final electoral rolls would be published until the court resolves the matter.
ALSO READ
Remembering Emergency: A Call to Protect Democratic Rights
Controversy Over Intensive Revision of Bihar's Electoral Roll: CPI(ML) Liberation Speaks Out
Intensive Electoral Roll Review Set for Five Indian States Ahead of 2026 Polls
Election Commission's Crusade: Cleaning Up Electoral Rolls
CPI(ML) Calls for Halt on Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar