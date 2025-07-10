Supreme Court Advocates for Inclusive Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

The Supreme Court has called on the Election Commission to consider Aadhaar, Voter ID, and ration cards as valid documents during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls. This move comes as the state gears up for polls later this year.

The bench, led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, emphasized the constitutional mandate of SIR, while acknowledging senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi's submissions on behalf of the Election Commission. Despite objections, the court upheld the need for inclusive documentation in ensuring democratic rights.

Senior advocates argued the process as exclusionary, especially for the economically disadvantaged. However, the Supreme Court noted the SIR's constitutional validity, albeit questioning its timing. The Election Commission assured that no final electoral rolls would be published until the court resolves the matter.