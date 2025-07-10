Tense Ceasefire Talks Amid Gaza Strikes as Casualties Mount

A recent Israeli airstrike in Gaza has left 10 children and six adults dead, according to local health officials. Verified video footage shows the aftermath in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, with casualties lying in blood amidst debris. The attack occurred near a medical center, further complicating the region's critical humanitarian crisis.

While ceasefire discussions continue in Qatar, the conflict has yet to see resolution. Despite the U.S. expressing optimism about a potential deal, Israeli officials caution that an agreement is unlikely within the next week or two. Negotiations center around a proposed 60-day ceasefire that aims to lay groundwork for a long-term truce.

As violence affects both Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the humanitarian situation deteriorates further. Hospitals in Gaza, already strained, face severe challenges due to dwindling fuel supplies, essential for neonatal care. Ongoing warfare, described by Palestinian authorities as causing over 57,000 deaths, persists without resolution in sight.

