Tragic Turn: Businessman's Murder Highlights Law and Order Concerns in Patna

A 50-year-old man, Ramkant Yadav, involved in the sand mining business, was brutally murdered outside his home in the Ranitalab area of rural Patna on Thursday. Unidentified armed assailants shot Yadav near his residence in Dhana village, as confirmed by the police.

The incident follows the killing of prominent Patna businessman Gopal Khemka, who faced a similar fate just days prior. Authorities rushed Yadav to the nearest government hospital, where medical professionals declared him dead upon arrival.

Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh stated that they received information about the shooting and are conducting investigations with the help of forensic experts. However, the motive behind the attacks remains unclear. The Congress party criticized the situation, calling it a sign of worsening law and order in Bihar.