Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Businessman's Murder Highlights Law and Order Concerns in Patna

A 50-year-old man involved in the sand mining industry was shot dead outside his home in rural Patna. The murder of Ramkant Yadav by unidentified assailants follows the recent killing of another businessman, Gopal Khemka, in Patna. Authorities are investigating the motives behind these attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:11 IST
Tragic Turn: Businessman's Murder Highlights Law and Order Concerns in Patna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man, Ramkant Yadav, involved in the sand mining business, was brutally murdered outside his home in the Ranitalab area of rural Patna on Thursday. Unidentified armed assailants shot Yadav near his residence in Dhana village, as confirmed by the police.

The incident follows the killing of prominent Patna businessman Gopal Khemka, who faced a similar fate just days prior. Authorities rushed Yadav to the nearest government hospital, where medical professionals declared him dead upon arrival.

Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh stated that they received information about the shooting and are conducting investigations with the help of forensic experts. However, the motive behind the attacks remains unclear. The Congress party criticized the situation, calling it a sign of worsening law and order in Bihar.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025