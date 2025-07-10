Left Menu

Britain and France Seal Deal on Migrant Transfers

Britain and France reached a pilot agreement to return migrants arriving in small boats back to France. Under this program, for each migrant returned, another individual can legally enter Britain through a secure and verified route. The program aims to enhance controlled migration.

Updated: 10-07-2025 21:22 IST
Britain and France have announced a new pilot program aimed at managing migration across the Channel more effectively. Revealed at a joint press conference by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, the plan will see migrants reaching the UK in small boats swiftly returned to France.

Prime Minister Starmer outlined the agreement's reciprocal approach: for each migrant returned to France, a different individual will be permitted entry into the UK, provided they undergo stringent security checks and have not attempted illegal entry. This mechanism is designed to promote controlled and legal migration.

The initiative reflects a collaborative effort between the two nations to address migration challenges while ensuring that pathways into the UK remain regulated and secure. The agreement underscores a shared commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and securing borders.

