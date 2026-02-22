Tragic Migration: Bodies of Migrants Washed Ashore in Libya
The bodies of at least five migrants, including two women, have been found washed ashore in Qasr al-Akhyar, Libya. The coastal town is a known transit point for migrants fleeing to Europe. The incident highlights ongoing risks faced by migrants in Libya, including violence and human rights abuses.
At least five migrants, including two women, have been found washed ashore in Qasr al-Akhyar, a coastal town east of Libya's capital Tripoli, according to local police.
The bodies were discovered on Emhamid Al-Sharif shore, with reports indicating a child's body had been swept back to sea due to high waves, prompting a coast guard search.
Libya remains a key transit point for migrants fleeing poverty and conflict, with recent reports highlighting the grave dangers migrants face, including violence and human rights violations.
