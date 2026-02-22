Tragic Migration: Bodies of Migrants Washed Ashore in Libya

At least five migrants, including two women, have been found washed ashore in Qasr al-Akhyar, a coastal town east of Libya's capital Tripoli, according to local police.

The bodies were discovered on Emhamid Al-Sharif shore, with reports indicating a child's body had been swept back to sea due to high waves, prompting a coast guard search.

Libya remains a key transit point for migrants fleeing poverty and conflict, with recent reports highlighting the grave dangers migrants face, including violence and human rights violations.