Left Menu

Tragic Migration: Bodies of Migrants Washed Ashore in Libya

The bodies of at least five migrants, including two women, have been found washed ashore in Qasr al-Akhyar, Libya. The coastal town is a known transit point for migrants fleeing to Europe. The incident highlights ongoing risks faced by migrants in Libya, including violence and human rights abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 22-02-2026 03:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 03:50 IST
Tragic Migration: Bodies of Migrants Washed Ashore in Libya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Libya

At least five migrants, including two women, have been found washed ashore in Qasr al-Akhyar, a coastal town east of Libya's capital Tripoli, according to local police.

The bodies were discovered on Emhamid Al-Sharif shore, with reports indicating a child's body had been swept back to sea due to high waves, prompting a coast guard search.

Libya remains a key transit point for migrants fleeing poverty and conflict, with recent reports highlighting the grave dangers migrants face, including violence and human rights violations.

TRENDING

1
Islamic State's 'New Phase': Targeting Syria's Leadership

Islamic State's 'New Phase': Targeting Syria's Leadership

 Global
2
Tragic Migration: Bodies of Migrants Washed Ashore in Libya

Tragic Migration: Bodies of Migrants Washed Ashore in Libya

 Libya
3
Pakistan's Border Strikes: A New Offensive Against Militants

Pakistan's Border Strikes: A New Offensive Against Militants

 Pakistan
4
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Border Strikes Ignite Diplomatic Scrutiny

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Border Strikes Ignite Diplomatic Scrutiny

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026