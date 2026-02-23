Left Menu

Reform UK Unveils Controversial Immigration Plan

The UK populist party, Reform UK, introduced bold immigration plans, including a Deportation Command, similar to ICE in the U.S. Zia Yusuf, policy chief, emphasizes reversing immigration, with plans to withdraw from human rights treaties. The policy fuels debate on immigration, a hot-button issue for voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:26 IST
The Reform UK party has announced a bold immigration strategy aimed at curbing what it describes as an 'immigration invasion'. Key among the proposals is the establishment of a Deportation Command, tasked with removing thousands of illegal migrants and the potential withdrawal from human rights treaties.

With election polls favoring the party, led by Nigel Farage, they are positioning themselves as a credible alternative to the current government. Zia Yusuf, Reform's home affairs policy chief, notes the urgency of addressing immigration as a national security issue, vowing to reduce migrant numbers significantly.

These announcements have sparked controversy, with critics arguing that they could lead to divisions within the country. Despite the backlash, the party remains confident, citing immigration as a significant concern for the electorate. Alongside deportations, other proposed measures include halting benefits for foreign nationals and imposing visa restrictions on certain countries.

