Jim Ratcliffe's Controversial Remarks on Immigration Spark Debate

Jim Ratcliffe, owner of Manchester United, faced no disciplinary action from the Football Association despite making controversial comments about immigration in Britain. Ratcliffe apologized but highlighted concerns about migration and the economy. The FA reminded him of his responsibilities, while Manchester United's manager emphasized equality and diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:04 IST
Jim Ratcliffe, owner of Manchester United and British billionaire, will not face disciplinary action for his controversial comments regarding immigration and the British economy, as confirmed by the Football Association. Ratcliffe, who apologized for his remarks, had described Britain as 'colonised' by immigrants, sparking a reaction from Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In a statement, the FA highlighted that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had been reminded of his responsibilities when participating in media interviews. The organization decided against further action following his February 11 comments linking high immigration and welfare dependency to economic issues.

While Ratcliffe's remarks stirred public debate, Manchester United manager Michael Carrick refrained from commenting directly, reiterating the club's commitment to equality, diversity, and respect. Despite recent controversies, Manchester United remains focused on maintaining a top-four Premier League finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

