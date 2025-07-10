Left Menu

Telangana Cabinet Pushes for 42% Reservation in Local Polls

The Telangana cabinet decided to issue an ordinance to facilitate 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local body elections, amending a 2018 Act. The move aims to fulfill Congress's promise. The High Court mandates elections within three months, and the cabinet discussed legal perspectives on the ordinance.

Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:04 IST
The Telangana cabinet has taken a decisive step by approving an ordinance to ensure 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local body polls, Revenue Minister P Srinivasa Reddy confirmed.

Following a cabinet meeting, Reddy emphasized the government's commitment to fulfilling its promise of reservation for BCs, a pledge previously made by the Congress party.

The cabinet also deliberated on legal advice from Telangana Advocate General concerning the ordinance, alongside discussing the previously stalled bill sent for presidential assent.

