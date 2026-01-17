Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Leadership Shakeup: Cabinet Reshuffle Looms

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a potential cabinet reshuffle. After meeting with Union ministers, he secured assurances on fiscal policies to support hill states' development and disaster resilience. Discussions also included stopping New Zealand apple imports and issues related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:24 IST
Himachal Pradesh Leadership Shakeup: Cabinet Reshuffle Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is on the brink of a political reorganization as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hints at an impending cabinet reshuffle. The announcement followed Sukhu's recent trip to Delhi, where he engaged in discussions with several Union ministers.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured Sukhu that fiscal policies tailored for hill states would be reviewed to ensure adequate developmental support. This includes potential additional borrowing options for the state.

Critically, Sukhu addressed the impact of New Zealand apple imports on local orchardists, receiving promises from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to consider import restrictions during the peak production season of Himachal Pradesh. Discussions also touched upon matters concerning the Bhakra Beas Management Board with Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026