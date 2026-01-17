Himachal Pradesh Leadership Shakeup: Cabinet Reshuffle Looms
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a potential cabinet reshuffle. After meeting with Union ministers, he secured assurances on fiscal policies to support hill states' development and disaster resilience. Discussions also included stopping New Zealand apple imports and issues related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board.
Himachal Pradesh is on the brink of a political reorganization as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hints at an impending cabinet reshuffle. The announcement followed Sukhu's recent trip to Delhi, where he engaged in discussions with several Union ministers.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured Sukhu that fiscal policies tailored for hill states would be reviewed to ensure adequate developmental support. This includes potential additional borrowing options for the state.
Critically, Sukhu addressed the impact of New Zealand apple imports on local orchardists, receiving promises from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to consider import restrictions during the peak production season of Himachal Pradesh. Discussions also touched upon matters concerning the Bhakra Beas Management Board with Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
