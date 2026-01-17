Himachal Pradesh Leadership Shakeup: Cabinet Reshuffle Looms

Himachal Pradesh is on the brink of a political reorganization as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hints at an impending cabinet reshuffle. The announcement followed Sukhu's recent trip to Delhi, where he engaged in discussions with several Union ministers.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured Sukhu that fiscal policies tailored for hill states would be reviewed to ensure adequate developmental support. This includes potential additional borrowing options for the state.

Critically, Sukhu addressed the impact of New Zealand apple imports on local orchardists, receiving promises from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to consider import restrictions during the peak production season of Himachal Pradesh. Discussions also touched upon matters concerning the Bhakra Beas Management Board with Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

