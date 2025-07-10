Minister Scindia Calls India Post the 'Front Door of Governance' at GDS Meet

In a heartfelt and dynamic address at the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Sammelan held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Union Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, celebrated the unsung heroes of India’s postal system—the Gramin Dak Sevaks—while laying out an ambitious vision for the transformation of India Post into a modern, citizen-centric powerhouse of rural development and governance.

The Sammelan drew participation from a large number of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), senior postal officials, and representatives from the Karnataka Postal Circle. The atmosphere was charged with emotion, pride, and renewed commitment, as the Minister rekindled his deep-rooted connection with the Dak Parivaar—the extended family of postal workers spread across the country.

India Post: The Largest Touchpoint Network in the World

Setting the tone for the session, Minister Scindia hailed the India Post network as the most expansive and deeply connected public distribution system in the world, with an incredible 1.64 lakh touchpoints that span from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Bharuch to Dharmanagar. He emphasized that no other postal or logistics service, globally or nationally, comes close to the scale and emotional connect that India Post has fostered over the decades.

“India Post is not just a department. It is an emotion. It is a family—our Dak Parivaar,” he said, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

The Emotional Power of the Postal Worker

Minister Scindia used the platform not only to recognize the tireless contributions of GDS workers but to instill a new sense of purpose and pride among them. He reminded them of their intimate relationship with every rural household, asserting that in many villages, the Gramin Dak Sevak is not just a postman but a friend, guide, and trusted messenger.

He said,

“Transformation starts when every worker believes in the mission. You are the faces of trust in every village—symbols of connection, reliability, and service.”

Reimagining India Post: Modern, Inclusive, and Citizen-Centric

Reaffirming the Government of India’s commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister outlined a strategic shift in the role of post offices from traditional postal operations to becoming multi-service delivery centres, equipped with modern infrastructure and empowered with digital tools.

Key elements of this transformation include:

Digitization of post offices, especially in rural areas

Expanding access to banking and financial services via India Post Payments Bank (IPPB)

Enabling direct benefit transfers (DBT) to the last mile

Making post offices hubs for citizen services, including Aadhaar enrolment, utility payments, and e-commerce support

Converting postmen and women into digital agents of governance

He called for a renewed mission where post offices would become the “first mile” and “last mile” of rural governance, acting as the front door of the Indian government in villages.

Dak Parivaar: Pillars of Rural Transformation

In his rousing speech, Minister Scindia issued a clarion call to the Dak Parivaar, urging each Gramin Dak Sevak to become an agent of transformation in their communities.

“You are not just delivering letters—you are delivering trust, opportunity, and development. Let us pledge today to elevate India Post into a symbol of hope, speed, and service,” he said with thunderous applause echoing through the hall.

The event also featured a felicitation ceremony, where outstanding Gramin Dak Sevaks were honoured for their exceptional service to their communities. Their stories of dedication, including delivering critical financial aid, medicines, and communications during the pandemic, were shared as testimonials to the impact of India Post in India’s most remote corners.

Future Roadmap: Empowering the Postal Workforce

The Minister announced that the Ministry of Communications is working closely with the Department of Posts to:

Enhance the training and upskilling of postal staff

Expand incentives and recognition schemes

Improve working conditions and infrastructure support

Introduce digital tools and smartphones for real-time service delivery

Explore new roles for post offices in e-commerce logistics, telemedicine, and rural fintech

He also emphasized the need for continued collaboration between the Centre and States to support India Post’s evolving role in rural transformation.

A New Era for India Post

The Gramin Dak Sevak Sammelan in Bengaluru was more than an event—it was a declaration of intent. It reaffirmed India Post’s vital role not only as a logistics and communication lifeline but as a transformative force for rural India.

Minister Scindia’s emotionally charged appeal and practical vision set the stage for a renewed India Post—rooted in tradition, powered by trust, and geared for the future.

As the Sammelan concluded, the Dak Parivaar pledged with raised hands to rise to the occasion and carry forward the mission of making India Post the most accessible and dependable service channel in rural India.