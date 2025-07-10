Left Menu

UK-France Pact: A New Dawn for Channel Migrant Crisis

Britain and France have reached a significant agreement to address small boat migrant crossings over the English Channel. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Emmanuel Macron announced the pilot plan where migrants arriving illegally in the UK via small boats will be returned to France. This approach aims to deter dangerous crossings and enhance bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:48 IST
In a landmark agreement, Britain and France on Thursday unveiled a plan targeting the ongoing migrant crisis across the English Channel. The leaders of the two nations struck a deal to allow for the return of migrants arriving in the UK via small boats back to French shores, aiming to curb illegal crossings.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the importance of the program, describing it as a 'deterrent measure' against dangerous crossings. The initiative adds to broader efforts to foster collaboration between the two nations in tackling migration challenges.

This agreement coincides with their commitment to ramp up security and collaboration on broader geopolitical concerns, such as defense coordination and support for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflicts, signaling a rejuvenated bilateral relationship post-Brexit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

