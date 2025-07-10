Left Menu

Relief for Andhra Suppliers as Union Government Clears Rs 180 Crore MGNREGS Payments

The Union government has released Rs 180 crore in pending MGNREGS payments to material suppliers in Andhra Pradesh. These payments were previously halted by the YSRCP government. The reopening of payments, facilitated by the Centre-State coordination, aims to address six years of financial woes for rural suppliers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has approved the release of Rs 180 crore in pending MGNREGS payments to material suppliers in Andhra Pradesh, according to Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

The decision comes after the previous YSR Congress Party government in the state halted these payments, causing financial strain on thousands of suppliers. Pemmasani emphasized the importance of Centre-State coordination in reaching this resolution.

Nearly 3.5 lakh works have been reopened to clear these payments, but some projects remain closed due to excessive expenditure. This step forwards promises to bring relief to rural suppliers burdened by withheld payments for over six years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

