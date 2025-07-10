Relief for Andhra Suppliers as Union Government Clears Rs 180 Crore MGNREGS Payments

The Union government has approved the release of Rs 180 crore in pending MGNREGS payments to material suppliers in Andhra Pradesh, according to Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

The decision comes after the previous YSR Congress Party government in the state halted these payments, causing financial strain on thousands of suppliers. Pemmasani emphasized the importance of Centre-State coordination in reaching this resolution.

Nearly 3.5 lakh works have been reopened to clear these payments, but some projects remain closed due to excessive expenditure. This step forwards promises to bring relief to rural suppliers burdened by withheld payments for over six years.

