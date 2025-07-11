Diplomatic Dialogues at ASEAN: Lavrov Meets Rubio

In a significant display of diplomatic engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio conducted more discussions at the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting held in Malaysia. This development was reported on Friday by the TASS agency.

The latest encounter, described by TASS as an informal 'standing' conversation, occurred while the international assembly was ongoing in Kuala Lumpur. However, specific details of their dialogue remain undisclosed.

The informal talks followed a more substantial, formal meeting between the two diplomats, which lasted 50 minutes, on Thursday in the same city.

