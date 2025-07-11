Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues at ASEAN: Lavrov Meets Rubio

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in further informal discussions on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Malaysia. The meeting in Kuala Lumpur featured brief 'standing' talks, with no details disclosed, following a prior 50-minute discussion.

In a significant display of diplomatic engagement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio conducted more discussions at the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting held in Malaysia. This development was reported on Friday by the TASS agency.

The latest encounter, described by TASS as an informal 'standing' conversation, occurred while the international assembly was ongoing in Kuala Lumpur. However, specific details of their dialogue remain undisclosed.

The informal talks followed a more substantial, formal meeting between the two diplomats, which lasted 50 minutes, on Thursday in the same city.

