Navi Mumbai Police Dismantles Prostitution Racket
Police in Navi Mumbai have disrupted a prostitution racket, rescuing five females and arresting three individuals. The illegal operation, which was conducted online, involved women and minor girls being sent to lodges at locations like Nerul and Vashi. Further investigations are ongoing to capture additional suspects.
Navi Mumbai police have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the rescue of five females, including minors, officials announced on Friday.
Operating primarily online, the racket targeted customers who were instructed to book lodges in areas such as Nerul and Vashi. The accused then sent women and girls to these locations, charging clients Rs 4,000 per hour. The police, acting on a tip, employed a decoy customer at a hotel in Turbhe on July 8, enabling them to catch one suspect in the act.
Following further investigation, law enforcement rescued four additional females from a Nerul flat and arrested three individuals, comprising the gang's mastermind, a middleman, and an autorickshaw driver who transported the victims. Authorities are now searching for additional suspects as the arrested individuals remain in custody until July 14.
