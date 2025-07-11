Left Menu

Union Efforts: Enhancing Welfare Delivery in Six States

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi will chair a zonal meeting in Kevadia, Gujarat, with officials from six states and Union territories. The meeting will focus on enhancing welfare programs like Mission Shakti and Poshan 2.0, utilizing digital tools and promoting cross-learning among states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:51 IST
Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi is spearheading a significant zonal meeting in Gujarat's Kevadia aimed at bolstering collaboration between the Centre and states for effective grassroots welfare programme delivery.

The meeting will gather ministers and senior officials from the women and child development sectors of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. It serves as a crucial platform for insightful dialogue and policy convergence.

Focusing on the Ministry's flagship schemes such as Mission Shakti and Poshan 2.0, discussions will integrate digital advancements like the Poshan Tracker and Face Recognition Systems, aiming for improved, tech-enabled service delivery. Additionally, presentations on innovative models and best practice exchanges will underscore the event, while participants will engage in an environmental initiative and cultural excursions.

