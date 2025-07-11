Union Efforts: Enhancing Welfare Delivery in Six States

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi is spearheading a significant zonal meeting in Gujarat's Kevadia aimed at bolstering collaboration between the Centre and states for effective grassroots welfare programme delivery.

The meeting will gather ministers and senior officials from the women and child development sectors of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. It serves as a crucial platform for insightful dialogue and policy convergence.

Focusing on the Ministry's flagship schemes such as Mission Shakti and Poshan 2.0, discussions will integrate digital advancements like the Poshan Tracker and Face Recognition Systems, aiming for improved, tech-enabled service delivery. Additionally, presentations on innovative models and best practice exchanges will underscore the event, while participants will engage in an environmental initiative and cultural excursions.