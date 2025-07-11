Germany's F-35 Acquisition Sparks Franco-German Tensions
Germany plans to purchase 15 more F-35 fighter jets, bringing their total fleet to 50. This decision arises amidst Franco-German tensions over the FCAS project, with France reportedly wanting an 80% workshare. Disputes over project configuration and intellectual property rights could delay the next phase.
Germany has announced plans to acquire an additional 15 F-35 fighter jets, according to Politico's Friday report citing insiders. This expansion will increase Germany's fleet of U.S.-made jets to 50 units.
The decision coincides with emerging tensions between Germany and France regarding the joint Franco-German fighter jet project, FCAS. Earlier reports suggest that France desires an 80% share of the project work.
The German Defence Ministry has not provided a comment on the issue, while Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged ongoing disagreements on project configuration. An industry insider suggests these disputes make it unlikely for the project to proceed as planned by year-end.
