Tragic Landslide: Migrant Workers' Bodies Returned Home
The bodies of two migrant workers, Ajay Kumar Rai and Mahadev Pradhan, who perished in a landslide at a quarry site in Payyanamon, were sent back to their home states. Their remains were discovered after an extensive search, and post-mortem examinations were conducted before the bodies were flown home.
- Country:
- India
The remains of two migrant workers, victims of a devastating landslide, were returned to their families on Friday. The tragedy struck earlier this week at a quarry site in Payyanamon.
Ajay Kumar Rai from Odisha and Mahadev Pradhan from Bihar lost their lives in the landslide that occurred on July 7. While Pradhan's body was recovered swiftly that evening, the recovery of Rai's remains, who was trapped inside an excavator, required a challenging 30-hour search operation.
Post-mortem examinations for both workers were conducted at Pathanamthitta General Hospital. Following embalming at Kottayam, their bodies were flown from Kochi in the early hours of Friday, returning them to their grieving families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Delayed: Outcry in Odisha Over Assault Case
Odisha's Radar Boost: Enhancing Disaster Preparedness
Odisha's Mega Maritime Boost: New Jetty and Port Expansion Set to Create 8,450 Jobs
Justice Sought in Odisha: Dalit Men Assaulted on False Cattle Smuggling Accusation
Fraudulent Doctor Jailed in Odisha: A Web of Deception Uncovered