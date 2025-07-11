Tragic Landslide: Migrant Workers' Bodies Returned Home

The remains of two migrant workers, victims of a devastating landslide, were returned to their families on Friday. The tragedy struck earlier this week at a quarry site in Payyanamon.

Ajay Kumar Rai from Odisha and Mahadev Pradhan from Bihar lost their lives in the landslide that occurred on July 7. While Pradhan's body was recovered swiftly that evening, the recovery of Rai's remains, who was trapped inside an excavator, required a challenging 30-hour search operation.

Post-mortem examinations for both workers were conducted at Pathanamthitta General Hospital. Following embalming at Kottayam, their bodies were flown from Kochi in the early hours of Friday, returning them to their grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)