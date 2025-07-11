Interpol's Most Wanted: Kubbawala Mustafa's Dramatic Deportation
Kubbawala Mustafa, an alleged synthetic narcotics producer, was deported to India from the UAE after being apprehended under an Interpol Red Notice. Coordinated by the CBI, his arrest concludes a long-standing investigation following the discovery of a synthetic drug facility in Maharashtra, with extensive international cooperation.
Kubbawala Mustafa, a notorious figure in the synthetic narcotics world, was recently deported from the UAE to India, facing serious charges related to drug production. The transfer was executed through an intricate operation involving Interpol and the Mumbai police, marking a significant win in the fight against international drug trafficking.
Following his arrival at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mustafa was taken into custody by the crime branch, concluding a high-profile pursuit marked by close coordination between the International Police Cooperation Unit of CBI and NCB-Abu Dhabi. Officials detailed Mustafa's long history of supplying materials for the manufacturing of mephedrone, a popular party drug.
Investigations had earlier uncovered a substantial drug manufacturing establishment in Sangli, Maharashtra, linked to Mustafa, leading to the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice. This operation underscores the vital role of collaborative international enforcement in combating cross-border crime.
