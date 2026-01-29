Leverage AI to aid probe, not replacement for human judgment: CBI director tells fresh recruits

CBI Director Praveen Sood on Thursday said that artificial intelligence should be used as a tool to accelerate investigations, albeit with a caution to treat it as an aid and not a replacement for human judgment. Addressing the passing out parade of 134 sub-inspectors joining the agency, the CBI chief advised the fresh recruits to adopt a mindset of lifelong learning, as policing involves continuously evolving challenges with no fixed syllabus. He encouraged the officers to leverage technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), as a tool to assist and accelerate investigations, especially in handling large volumes of digital data, while reaffirming that technology is an aid and not a replacement for human judgment. Underlining that this is the largest batch of sub-inspectors in the history of the CBI Academy, Sood expressed satisfaction at the improved representation of women officers in the batch, 18, reflecting the growing gender diversity within the organisation. The director told the officers that training does not end with the passing out parade, as real learning begins in the field. The CBI chief also inaugurated a Training and Research in Advance Cyber Evidence (TRACE) laboratory in the Academy, focused on digital scenario and response aimed at building and enhancing practical capacity of officers in cybercrime probe, digital forensics and electronic evidence handling through real-world investigative scenarios. ''The laboratory focuses on hands-on, scenario-based training, where investigating officers are exposed to realistic cybercrime situations and are guided through the complete lifecycle of digital evidence handling, right from seizure to their presentation in court,'' a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. The Academy, which was recently accredited a 5-star rating by the Capacity Building Commission, recognising excellence in training and institutional standards, also received the director's praise. At the event, which was also attended by special directors Manoj Shashidhar and Sampat Meena and additional directors N Venugopal and A Y V Krishna, Sood presented the DP Kohli award for best all-round SI trainee and the DCBI trophy for indoor studies to Satyavarat Singh. According to the statement, Sahithya G was awarded the trophy for cybercrime investigation, Shekhar Baliyan was awarded the John Lobo trophy for best outdoor studies, while Rakshit Kumar received the CBI Academy trophy for dedication and exemplary conduct. The sub-inspectors, who joined the Academy last May, were imparted training in various aspects of investigation and legal processes to handle anti-corruption cases, conventional crimes, collection of intelligence, economic offences, cybercrime cases, bank frauds, mobile forensics, forensic medicine, forensic science, etc.

