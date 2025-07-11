Chaos in Punjab Assembly over Businessman’s Murder
Unruly scenes erupted in the Punjab Assembly as Congress MLAs staged a walkout following the murder of businessman Sanjay Verma in Abohar. Tensions rose when Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded a discussion, leading to heated exchanges with Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
The Punjab Assembly was thrown into chaos on Friday as Congress MLAs staged a walkout in response to the murder of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma.
On the second day of the special session, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded a discussion on the murder, clashing with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who pointed out that no Zero hour would accommodate such a debate.
Amidst heated exchanges between Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Congress leader Bajwa, the session was extended, and the Congress MLAs walked out, dissatisfied with the proceedings.
