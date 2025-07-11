Left Menu

Chaos in Punjab Assembly over Businessman’s Murder

Unruly scenes erupted in the Punjab Assembly as Congress MLAs staged a walkout following the murder of businessman Sanjay Verma in Abohar. Tensions rose when Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded a discussion, leading to heated exchanges with Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Updated: 11-07-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:04 IST
The Punjab Assembly was thrown into chaos on Friday as Congress MLAs staged a walkout in response to the murder of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma.

On the second day of the special session, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded a discussion on the murder, clashing with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who pointed out that no Zero hour would accommodate such a debate.

Amidst heated exchanges between Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Congress leader Bajwa, the session was extended, and the Congress MLAs walked out, dissatisfied with the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

