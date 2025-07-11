Debating Democracy: Ex-Chief Justices Weigh in on 'One Nation One Election'

In a crucial discussion on the 'One Nation One Election' bill, former Chief Justices of India, J S Khehar and D Y Chandrachud, interacted with a parliamentary committee. This committee is tasked with reviewing the bill as it convenes for its eighth session.

According to insider sources, both Khehar and Chandrachud agreed that the simultaneous election concept does not breach the basic structure of the Constitution. However, they expressed apprehensions about the powers proposed to be granted to the Election Commission.

The Joint Committee, led by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, aims to gather diverse legal insights, having previously consulted with former Chief Justices U U Lalit and Ranjan Gogoi. While these jurists did not challenge the bill's constitutionality, they shared valuable recommendations for its refinement.

