Supreme Court Bolsters Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision: Political Parties React

On Thursday, the Supreme Court underscored the importance of considering Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards as valid documents during Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. As Bihar prepares for upcoming elections, this directive aims to protect voter participation.

Reactions from political entities were swift and pointed. Congress hailed the ruling, confident it would prevent voter disenfranchisement. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, urged the Election Commission to incorporate these documents immediately, while mounting criticism against claims of headline manipulation over court rulings.

The BJP, however, accused Ramesh of distorting court observations, stating that the court did not make any mandates compelling the acceptance of additional documents. Instead, it emphasized the Election Commission's discretion in evaluating the validity of documents, maintaining a focus on electoral integrity in Bihar's evolving political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)