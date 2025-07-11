Left Menu

Manipur Pushes for Expedited Development Amidst Turmoil

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla of Manipur has urged officials to speed up development projects under the DoNER ministry. In a meeting with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, they reviewed ongoing projects, discussed logistics, investment, and overcoming challenges. The state remains under President's rule due to ethnic strife.

In a significant move to fast-track development in Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has urged officials to briskly implement projects under the DoNER ministry. This directive came during a crucial review meeting with the Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

Governor Bhalla, accompanied by Chief Secretary PK Singh, assessed ongoing projects and their challenges. Union Minister Scindia, who participated virtually, provided detailed feedback and urged state officials to hasten project completion. The discussions covered various sectors, including tourism, transport, and agriculture.

The meeting also addressed logistics, investment, and issues stemming from President's rule imposed due to ethnic violence in the state. The suspended state assembly and continued ethnic tensions underscore the urgency for developmental progress and stability in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

