Manipur Pushes for Expedited Development Amidst Turmoil

In a significant move to fast-track development in Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has urged officials to briskly implement projects under the DoNER ministry. This directive came during a crucial review meeting with the Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

Governor Bhalla, accompanied by Chief Secretary PK Singh, assessed ongoing projects and their challenges. Union Minister Scindia, who participated virtually, provided detailed feedback and urged state officials to hasten project completion. The discussions covered various sectors, including tourism, transport, and agriculture.

The meeting also addressed logistics, investment, and issues stemming from President's rule imposed due to ethnic violence in the state. The suspended state assembly and continued ethnic tensions underscore the urgency for developmental progress and stability in Manipur.

