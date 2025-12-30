Left Menu

Manipur Government Progresses with Resettlement Amidst Ethnic Violence

Manipur has resettled nearly 10,000 people displaced by ethnic violence. A Rs 573 crore Resettlement Package supports phased resettlement, healthcare, and employment opportunities. Security is prioritized, with state and central forces ensuring safe returns. Approximately 2,200 households have been resettled, and 4,000 homes are under construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:46 IST
Manipur Government Progresses with Resettlement Amidst Ethnic Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel announced the resettlement of nearly 10,000 people displaced by ethnic violence since May 2023.

The government is implementing a phased approach under the Rs 573 crore Resettlement and Rehabilitation Package, aiming to secure better lives for affected communities.

Collaboration with security agencies ensures a safe passage, with efforts also directed towards offering healthcare, education, and employment opportunities through various initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident

Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incide...

 India
2
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
3
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India
4
Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025