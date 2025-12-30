Manipur Government Progresses with Resettlement Amidst Ethnic Violence

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel announced the resettlement of nearly 10,000 people displaced by ethnic violence since May 2023.

The government is implementing a phased approach under the Rs 573 crore Resettlement and Rehabilitation Package, aiming to secure better lives for affected communities.

Collaboration with security agencies ensures a safe passage, with efforts also directed towards offering healthcare, education, and employment opportunities through various initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)