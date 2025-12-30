Manipur Government Progresses with Resettlement Amidst Ethnic Violence
Manipur has resettled nearly 10,000 people displaced by ethnic violence. A Rs 573 crore Resettlement Package supports phased resettlement, healthcare, and employment opportunities. Security is prioritized, with state and central forces ensuring safe returns. Approximately 2,200 households have been resettled, and 4,000 homes are under construction.
Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel announced the resettlement of nearly 10,000 people displaced by ethnic violence since May 2023.
The government is implementing a phased approach under the Rs 573 crore Resettlement and Rehabilitation Package, aiming to secure better lives for affected communities.
Collaboration with security agencies ensures a safe passage, with efforts also directed towards offering healthcare, education, and employment opportunities through various initiatives.
