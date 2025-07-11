Protests Ignite Over Health Minister's Resignation in Kerala
Protests against Kerala Health Minister Veena George have intensified following the death of a woman due to the collapse of a building at Kottayam Government Medical College. The Youth Congress is demanding her resignation, citing issues such as lack of surgical equipment in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.
In Kerala, protests demanding the resignation of Health Minister Veena George have continued unabated, with the Congress youth wing intensifying its agitation. On Friday, demonstrators took their concerns to the streets of a coastal district, voicing opposition to the minister.
Youth Congress activists targeted the office of the District Medical Officer (DMO), calling for George's resignation in response to the tragic death of a 52-year-old woman, which followed the collapse of a building section at the Kottayam Government Medical College.
As tensions soared, protestors clashed with police, who used water cannons to disperse them. Arrests were made as protestors continued to demand accountability for what they say are systemic issues in the health sector.
