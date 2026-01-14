Rats in Gonda Medical College Ward Spark Probe and Reforms
A video showing rats in the orthopaedic ward of Gonda Medical College has gone viral, prompting a probe. District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan ordered immediate actions and several reforms. Anti-rodent measures were implemented, and new rules restrict attendants and food in wards to prevent such incidents.
- Country:
- India
A viral video capturing rats roaming freely inside the orthopaedic ward of Gonda Medical College has prompted district authorities to initiate a probe into the matter.
The footage, reportedly shot by patients, shows at least five large rats scurrying across patients' beds and tables, raising safety concerns.
Responding to the alarming situation, District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan instructed medical college principal Dhananjay Shrikant Kotasthane to implement swift corrective measures, including spraying anti-rodent medicines. A detailed inquiry has also been launched.
To prevent further occurrences, the medical college has set new regulations, limiting attendants and restricting food in wards.
A cleanliness campaign across all wards has been initiated, according to Medical Superintendent D N Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rats
- Gonda
- medical
- college
- ward
- probe
- video
- cleanliness
- attendants
- reforms
ALSO READ
Rising Stars Shine: BAFTA's EE Award Nominees Revealed
Court Demands Action on Monkey Menace: A Clear Path Forward
FBI Raid Targets Washington Post Journalist in Leaked Information Probe
Venezuela's Political Prisoner Releases: A Move Toward Peace?
FBI Searches Washington Post Reporter’s Home Amid Government Secrets Probe