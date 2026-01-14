Rats in Gonda Medical College Ward Spark Probe and Reforms

A viral video capturing rats roaming freely inside the orthopaedic ward of Gonda Medical College has prompted district authorities to initiate a probe into the matter.

The footage, reportedly shot by patients, shows at least five large rats scurrying across patients' beds and tables, raising safety concerns.

Responding to the alarming situation, District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan instructed medical college principal Dhananjay Shrikant Kotasthane to implement swift corrective measures, including spraying anti-rodent medicines. A detailed inquiry has also been launched.

To prevent further occurrences, the medical college has set new regulations, limiting attendants and restricting food in wards.

A cleanliness campaign across all wards has been initiated, according to Medical Superintendent D N Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)