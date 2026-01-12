Controversy Erupts Over Medical College Closure in Jammu

In a recent statement, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi denounced fringe elements in Jammu for prompting the closure of a medical college based on the religious makeup of admitted students. This development aligns with the National Medical Commission's decision to retract its approval for the institution.

The situation intensified as the Sangharsh Samiti, a coalition of right-wing organizations, demanded seat reservations for students professing faith in Mata Vaishno Devi. They aimed to cancel admissions of predominantly non-Hindu students in the inaugural MBBS program, sparking regional protests.

Mehdi emphasized Jammu's historic unity with Kashmir and Ladakh, rejecting separatist demands for state division. He called on the government to address the reservation policy issues transparently and joined students in advocating for decisive action from the lieutenant governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)