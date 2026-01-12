Controversy Erupts Over Medical College Closure in Jammu
National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi criticized fringe elements in Jammu for forcing the closure of a medical college due to the religious backgrounds of students. The controversial move follows the withdrawal of permission by the National Medical Commission, raising concerns over local discrimination in educational admissions.
In a recent statement, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi denounced fringe elements in Jammu for prompting the closure of a medical college based on the religious makeup of admitted students. This development aligns with the National Medical Commission's decision to retract its approval for the institution.
The situation intensified as the Sangharsh Samiti, a coalition of right-wing organizations, demanded seat reservations for students professing faith in Mata Vaishno Devi. They aimed to cancel admissions of predominantly non-Hindu students in the inaugural MBBS program, sparking regional protests.
Mehdi emphasized Jammu's historic unity with Kashmir and Ladakh, rejecting separatist demands for state division. He called on the government to address the reservation policy issues transparently and joined students in advocating for decisive action from the lieutenant governor.
