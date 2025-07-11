Bosnia Remembers: 30 Years After Srebrenica

Thousands of people gathered at a cemetery in Srebrenica on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of a horrific massacre in which over 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys lost their lives. These individuals were executed by Bosnian Serb forces during the devastating war from 1992 to 1995.

Many families, still searching for closure, have begun to bury even scant remains of their loved ones to provide a dignified resting place. At the recent ceremony, partial remains of seven victims were laid to rest alongside the previously interred 6,750 victims. Survivors mourned, prayed, and reflected on an atrocity that still casts a long shadow.

The massacre occurred after Srebrenica, a United Nations-designated "safe area," was overtaken by Bosnian Serb forces. Two international courts have ruled the event as genocide, but debate persists over its classification, highlighting ongoing political tensions in the region.