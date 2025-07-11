Left Menu

Bosnia Remembers: 30 Years After Srebrenica

Thousands gathered in Srebrenica to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the massacre of over 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces during the 1992-1995 war. Despite efforts to conceal the crime, the grim legacy remains a point of tension in Bosnia and Herzegovina today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:01 IST
Bosnia Remembers: 30 Years After Srebrenica
Thousands of people gathered at a cemetery in Srebrenica on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of a horrific massacre in which over 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys lost their lives. These individuals were executed by Bosnian Serb forces during the devastating war from 1992 to 1995.

Many families, still searching for closure, have begun to bury even scant remains of their loved ones to provide a dignified resting place. At the recent ceremony, partial remains of seven victims were laid to rest alongside the previously interred 6,750 victims. Survivors mourned, prayed, and reflected on an atrocity that still casts a long shadow.

The massacre occurred after Srebrenica, a United Nations-designated "safe area," was overtaken by Bosnian Serb forces. Two international courts have ruled the event as genocide, but debate persists over its classification, highlighting ongoing political tensions in the region.

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

