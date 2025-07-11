Maharashtra's Bold Move Against Extremism: New Bill Targets Urban Naxalism

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the assembly's approval of a new bill designed to curb the influence of Left-wing extremist groups. The legislation, called the 'Special Public Security Bill,' aims to tackle urban Naxalism and passive militancy in the state, albeit with robust legal safeguards against misuse.

By focusing on organizations operating in Maharashtra yet banned in other states, the bill attempts to fill gaps left by existing laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. Fadnavis stressed that the bill would not infringe upon citizens' rights to protest.

The legislation, now heading to the legislative council, aligns with a call from the central government urging all Naxal-affected states to pass similar laws. It ensures action against organizations that threaten the Constitution by requiring judicial permission before any proceedings, thus safeguarding against arbitrary misuse.

