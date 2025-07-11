Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Move Against Extremism: New Bill Targets Urban Naxalism

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the assembly's passage of the Special Public Security Bill aimed at curbing Left-wing extremist outfits. The bill, incorporating legal safeguards, targets organizations that reject the Constitution. It seeks to address the limitations of existing laws in countering urban Naxalism effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:23 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Move Against Extremism: New Bill Targets Urban Naxalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the assembly's approval of a new bill designed to curb the influence of Left-wing extremist groups. The legislation, called the 'Special Public Security Bill,' aims to tackle urban Naxalism and passive militancy in the state, albeit with robust legal safeguards against misuse.

By focusing on organizations operating in Maharashtra yet banned in other states, the bill attempts to fill gaps left by existing laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. Fadnavis stressed that the bill would not infringe upon citizens' rights to protest.

The legislation, now heading to the legislative council, aligns with a call from the central government urging all Naxal-affected states to pass similar laws. It ensures action against organizations that threaten the Constitution by requiring judicial permission before any proceedings, thus safeguarding against arbitrary misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025