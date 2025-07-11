Left Menu

Lt Governor Demands Security Overhaul in Delhi's Aadhaar System

Lt Governor VK Saxena has urged the Delhi government to enhance security measures in Aadhaar registrations, stating that illegal migrants obtaining Aadhaar cards pose national security risks. He emphasized enforcing strict regulations and thorough audits to prevent misuse and ensure accountability in data collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor VK Saxena has called on the Delhi government to tighten security protocols in issuing Aadhaar cards, highlighting the potential risks posed by illegal migrants obtaining such documents.

The concerns were addressed in a letter from Ashish Kundra, principal secretary to the LG, to the Delhi chief secretary. The letter noted several cases where illegal immigrants secured Aadhaar cards through false documentation, subsequently gaining access to other official documents and government benefits.

To mitigate these risks, the LG has mandated a review of the responsibilities under the Aadhaar Enrolment Regulations, urging strict compliance and a shift to an in-house enrolment model within two months. He further instructed for monthly audits to ensure adherence to regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

