Suspension of YouTube Ban: Imran Khan's Channels Under Fire

In a noteworthy development, a Pakistani court has suspended an order aimed at banning YouTube channels of prominent government critics, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The suspension comes ahead of the scheduled hearing on July 21.

The order, initially called for by a judicial magistrate court in Islamabad, targeted 27 channels, citing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency's report. The report accused these channels of disseminating intimidating and derogatory content against Pakistan's state institutions.

The contentious order faced immediate backlash, with defence lawyer Imaan Mazari arguing its lack of legal foundation. Mazari contended that the magistrate court overstepped its jurisdiction in issuing the ban, raising concerns about free speech in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)