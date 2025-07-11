Suspension of YouTube Ban: Imran Khan's Channels Under Fire
A Pakistani court has temporarily suspended an order to ban YouTube channels, including those of Imran Khan and his party. This decision follows criticism for allegedly sharing derogatory content against state institutions. The court's jurisdiction over the matter has been challenged, with the next hearing scheduled for July 21.
In a noteworthy development, a Pakistani court has suspended an order aimed at banning YouTube channels of prominent government critics, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The suspension comes ahead of the scheduled hearing on July 21.
The order, initially called for by a judicial magistrate court in Islamabad, targeted 27 channels, citing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency's report. The report accused these channels of disseminating intimidating and derogatory content against Pakistan's state institutions.
The contentious order faced immediate backlash, with defence lawyer Imaan Mazari arguing its lack of legal foundation. Mazari contended that the magistrate court overstepped its jurisdiction in issuing the ban, raising concerns about free speech in Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PSBs Lead ATM Transactions; Private Banks Dominate E-commerce
India's Stellar Journey: Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla Aces Space Mission
AfDB Backs Rwanda’s First Urban Cable Car with $500K for Feasibility Study
DBS Bank Facilitates AIFL's $80 Million Green Loan for India's Clean Energy Future
World Bank Approves $930M to Modernize Iraq’s Railways, Spur Trade & Jobs