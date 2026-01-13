Left Menu

The Tug-of-War Over Central Bank Independence

The U.S. Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny after a criminal investigation into its head, Jerome Powell, was initiated by the Trump administration. This situation has sparked a debate over central bank autonomy, influenced historically by political and economic challenges worldwide.

Updated: 13-01-2026 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve is facing new challenges following the Trump administration's decision to open a criminal investigation into its head, Jerome Powell. This move has amplified concerns over political interference in the central bank, which is crucial for maintaining economic stability.

Top officials from various global central banks expressed solidarity with Powell, emphasizing that central bank independence is essential for ensuring price and financial stability. The history of the Federal Reserve, operationally independent since 1951, underscores its struggle against political pressures, such as those during Nixon's era.

Despite historical precedence for independence, recent events, such as the global financial crisis and political pressures from nations like the UK and Turkey, highlight ongoing challenges. These issues underscore the delicate balance central banks must maintain in navigating political influence and economic stability.

