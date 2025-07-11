Haiti's Crisis: A Nation in Turmoil as Gang Violence Escalates

A recent U.N. Human Rights report highlights the alarming rise in gang violence in Haiti, which has claimed the lives of nearly 5,000 people since October 2024. The situation has become particularly dire in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The report states a sharp increase in violence, especially in Port-au-Prince, with over 1,000 fatalities recorded between October 2024 and June 2025. This marks a significant deterioration in the security situation in the city.

As gang actions intensify, the crisis in Haiti continues to worsen, posing a severe challenge to the country's stability and safety of its citizens.