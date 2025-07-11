Interpol Tracks Down Fugitive Narcotics Syndicate Leader in Landmark Arrest
Kubbawala Mustafa, an alleged leader in a narcotics syndicate producing mephedrone, was deported from UAE to India. Coordinated by the CBI, Interpol, and Mumbai police, this arrest is linked to a Rs 252 crore seizure in Maharashtra. Mustafa was a key figure in the manufacturing and distribution of the drug.
Kubbawala Mustafa, an alleged key player in a synthetic narcotics syndicate, has been extradited to India after coordinated efforts by the CBI, Interpol, and Mumbai police. Mustafa was wanted in connection with a major drug bust involving Rs 252 crore worth of mephedrone seized in Sangli, Maharashtra.
The operation culminated with Mustafa's capture at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, marking a significant victory in the ongoing fight against illegal narcotics. Officials reported his involvement with his uncle, Salim Dola, in manufacturing and distributing the party drug known as 'meow meow'.
Mumbai police emphasized that the arrests send a clear message to all individuals engaged in such illegal activities. Efforts continue to apprehend additional syndicate members. This development underscores the successful international collaboration in combating global drug trafficking.
